‘I was over the moon; didn’t expect to be shortlisted’: NIFT student who created Vir Das’ International Emmy outfit

Comedian Vir Das, who was recently nominated for an International Emmy Award for his Netflix comedy show Vir Das: For India, made a dapper statement at the red carpet event, alongside actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

For the occasion, Vir opted for a black buttoned-down jacket styled with a short white kurta and black trousers. After the event, he took to social media to reveal the significance of his outfit, and the reason he chose to wear it.

Vir shared a series of pictures on Instagram and said: “Did not want to go with a fancy foofoo designer for the Emmys. Put a post out saying if you’re struggling or studying, I would buy and wear your design. We found #PradeepBhatt @pradbhatt from Haldwani, Uttarakhand in his 4th year at NIFT Kangra. Proud to wear your first originals buddy. Hope this is the beginning of a wonderful future for you! This outfit will soon be auctioned for charity.”

To know about his experience of designing for the actor-comedian, we reached out to Pradeep who shared his journey of being a college student to designing an Emmy red carpet outfit.

“I was over the moon when I learnt of the opportunity. When I got in touch with Vir Das’ team, I didn’t imagine that out of all people, they would shortlist me. Nevertheless, I got to work quickly and churned out designs that I hoped Vir would appreciate. I was given an initial brief, about how Vir envisioned the final outfit, and had an overall great experience with the team.”

Previously, Vir had put out a post on Instagram calling on new designers or students to pitch him with outfit design for the event.

But designing for the big day had its share of challenges for the young fashion enthusiast, also battles a rare corneal condition called ‘keratoconus’.

Sharing details of the same, and also how he never lost hope despite the suffering, he wrote: “Those close to me and the people who I have worked with know how this condition affects me on daily basis. The sufferings have bothered me for years, it started when I was in my 10th grade and continues, no cure, no reason of it’s existence. I’m probably the chosen one. I had made a pact long back with myself that I will never feel pity about and rather use it as my strength.”

Pradeep also mentioned how sourcing couture or high-end designer fabric proved to be difficult for him. “My friends and family were a massive support throughout the entirety of the time I created the outfit.” On being asked what he’d like to do with the platform and the appreciation he has received, the fourth year student said, “I am grateful for the opportunity and appreciation, but I’d like to learn more. About style, design, textiles and much more so that I can do justice to my work. Having said that, I would gladly welcome collaboration opportunities if they come my way.”

Netizens lauded the artiste for his decision to wear a budding designer’s original work. A comment on his Instagram page from read, ”That’s how you give back! With class”. Another user commented, ”I have so much respect for you as a design graduate myself.”

