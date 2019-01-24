Slogan gowns are now a thing, thanks to Dutch designers Viktor and Rolf

Toggle Menu
Dutch designers Viktor & Rolf made a few strong statements with their dramatic slogan gowns. From messages like, "I'm not shy, I just don't like you", to "Sorry I'm late, I didn't want to come", emblazoned boldly across the ensembles, it was quite a stunning sight.

Viktor & Rolf, Paris Couture Week
Titled ‘Fashion Statements’, the fashion house debuted their latest spring-summer 2019 haute couture collection in Paris.

Known for their avant-garde designs, Viktor & Rolf’s collection at Couture Fashion Week Spring 2019 is unlike anything we have seen in the past. Slogans T-shirts have been around for years, but it’s the first time a luxury house has come up with slogan gowns. At one of the most revered runways of the world, models walked around with messages like, “I’m not shy, I just don’t like you”, “Sorry I’m late, I didn’t want to come”, and “NO”, emblazoned boldly across the dramatic ensembles.

Titled ‘Fashion Statements’, the use of ruffles and tulle with theatrical designs were dominant throughout the collection.

Take a look at the pictures here:

A model wears a creation for the Viktor and Rolf Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris. (Source: AP)
A model walks down the ramp in a statement gown. (Source: AP)
Some strong sentiments at the Paris Couture Week. (Source: AP Photo)

It is the third unusual collection we have seen at the Paris Couture Week. Prior to this, it was Chanel’s bridal monokini that took everyone by surprise. Model Vittoria Ceretti walked around in a one-piece bathing suit, featuring heavy embellishments all over and waist-defining cutouts. The ensemble also had an embellished bridal swim cap and a shimmery cathedral-length veil.

While we are not sure if it’s practical, it won’t be a surprise if there are takers for this creation. After all, it seems perfect for those extravagant beaches or poolside pre-wedding parties.

French fashion studio director Virginie Viard, left, poses with Vittoria Ceretti during the Chanel Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture fashion collection. (Source: AP)
A look at the bridal monokini. ( Source: AP)

We also saw Iris van Herpen working her magic. Featuring a mix of bold and pastel shades, it was the designer’s signature metallic palette and the structured dresses that made people fall in love with her, all over again.

Models walk down the ramp for Iris van Herpen. (Source: AP)
A magnificent dress by Iris van Herpen. (Source: AP)
Face jewellery by Iris van Herpen. (Source: AP)
A dramatic dress by Iris van Herpen. (Source: AP)

Made in collaboration with New York-based artist Kim Keever, the ensembles had layers of translucent organza prints on them with kinetic patterns and lots of scientific, artistic and futuristic references. The dyeing techniques and colour palette featured shades like ochre, purple and blue, white and grey and a few solid vibrant hues.

