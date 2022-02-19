Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur look ethereal in traditional ensembles at their wedding ceremony

Vikrant Massey tied the knot with his longtime actor-girlfriend Sheetal Thakur on Friday in a close-knit intimate wedding ceremony. As per reports, the couple registered their marriage earlier this week before opting for a traditional affair yesterday.

The duo took to Instagram to announce their wedding with several beautiful pictures from the ceremony.

“Saat saalon ka yeh safar aaj saat janmon me badal gaya. Is safar mein hamara saath dene ke liye bahut bahut shukriya (Our journey of last seven years has solemnised into that of seven births. We are grateful for your support),” the actors captioned the post.

For their wedding, Vikrant and Sheetal opted for stunning traditional ensembles, looking absolutely lovely.

Sheetal was seen wearing a red lehenga set with golden stripes all over the lehenga and the blouse. The lehenga also featured flowers and leaves motifs on the hemline. It was paired with a traditional red dupatta with golden embellishments and kiran.

The actor paired it with a heavy gold choker, long neckpiece, statement earrings, maang tikka, nose ring, gold kaleeras, and red and white glass bangles.

On the other hand, Vikrant opted for a white sherwani with matching pants and a peach-coloured sehra. A pair of brown boots completed his simple yet elegant look. During the pheras, he was also seen wearing a shimmery brown dupatta on his shoulders.

Prior to this, videos and pictures from their fun-filled Haldi ceremony went viral where the couple could be seen grooving to the song, Desi Girl.

Sheetal wore a yellow lehenga set while Vikrant chose a white kurta-pyjama for the occasion.

