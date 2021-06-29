scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Most Read

Haseen Dillruba promotions: Vikrant Massey keeps it breezy and casual

Styled by Sabina Halder, the actor's outfit screamed summer! What do you think about his look?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2021 10:50:24 am
Vikrant Massey fashion, celebrity fashion Bollywood, Vikrant Massey Haseen Dilruba, celebrity trends, fashion trends Bollywood, style and fashion Bollywood, indianexpress.comVikrant Massey looks sharp, suave and poised in this summery outfit. (Source: PR Handout)

Vikrant Massey has been busy promoting his new film, Haseen Dilruba. As such, he was recently seen looking sharp, suave, and poised in an ensemble from Antar Agni.

Styled by Sabina Halder, the actor teamed a pair of breezy white trousers with a matching blazer and a striped shirt to accentuate his look. Keeping it minimal and understated, he teamed the outfit with brown slip-ons that added a note of earthiness to his whole look.

Check out the pictures below:

Vikrant Massey fashion, celebrity fashion Bollywood, Vikrant Massey Haseen Dilruba, celebrity trends, fashion trends Bollywood, style and fashion Bollywood, indianexpress.com Vikrant Massey looked dashing in this outfit. (Source: PR Handout)
ALSO READ |Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are here to give major beach fashion goals
Vikrant Massey fashion, celebrity fashion Bollywood, Vikrant Massey Haseen Dilruba, celebrity trends, fashion trends Bollywood, style and fashion Bollywood, indianexpress.com Vikrant Massey looks like a vision in white. (Source: PR Handout)

Vikrant usually keeps his style simple, comfortable yet extremely trendy.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Here are some more of his looks. See for yourself!

Usually seen donning the boy-next-door look, Vikrant Massey knows how to dazzle on-screen and off it, too

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

immunity, balanced diet, nutritionist's guide to healthy and balanced diet, how to boost immunity, indianexpress.com, indianexpress,
Boosting immunity: Here’s a guide to healthy living and eating

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 29: Latest News

Advertisement
X