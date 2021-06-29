Haseen Dillruba promotions: Vikrant Massey keeps it breezy and casual

Vikrant Massey looks sharp, suave and poised in this summery outfit. (Source: PR Handout)

Vikrant Massey has been busy promoting his new film, Haseen Dilruba. As such, he was recently seen looking sharp, suave, and poised in an ensemble from Antar Agni.

Styled by Sabina Halder, the actor teamed a pair of breezy white trousers with a matching blazer and a striped shirt to accentuate his look. Keeping it minimal and understated, he teamed the outfit with brown slip-ons that added a note of earthiness to his whole look.

Check out the pictures below:

Vikrant Massey looked dashing in this outfit. (Source: PR Handout) Vikrant Massey looked dashing in this outfit. (Source: PR Handout)

Vikrant Massey looks like a vision in white. (Source: PR Handout) Vikrant Massey looks like a vision in white. (Source: PR Handout)

Vikrant usually keeps his style simple, comfortable yet extremely trendy.

Here are some more of his looks. See for yourself!

Usually seen donning the boy-next-door look, Vikrant Massey knows how to dazzle on-screen and off it, too

