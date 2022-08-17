scorecardresearch
‘Darlings’ actor Vijay Varma’s fashion game is unmissable; check it out

The actor's sartorial picks can serve as the perfect inspiration for men who like to keep it stylish

August 17, 2022 10:50:33 am
vijay varmaVijay's style is a perfect mix of contemporary and classic (Source: Vijay Varma/Instagram)

Vijay Varma, who essayed the role of an abusive husband in Alia Bhatt’s debut production Darlings, is earning accolades for his exemplary performance in the Netflix film. However, the 36-year-old is not just a fine actor but also a veritable fashionista whose sartorial picks can serve as the perfect inspiration for men who like to keep it stylish.

So what are you waiting for? Join us as we decode his many fashionable looks below!

For the film’s promotional event in Delhi, he opted for a navy blue jacket with a pair of matching trousers and a printed white shirt. The look was completed with a pair of ankle-fit black boots.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma) 

Taking us back to the 90s, he aced a textured mustard shirt with a pair of brown khaki pants and a black jacket.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma) 

Keeping it effortlessly stylish, the actor wore a textured brown blazer with a pair of matching trousers. A casual printed white shirt and black boots rounded off his look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma) 

In keeping with his casual yet dapper fashion mood board, he wore a striped white and blue shirt, a long leather jacket, and a pair of washed-out grey jeans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma) 

Looking suave as always, Vijay served fashion goals in this powder blue ensemble consisting of a sporty jacket and matching pants. A pair of sneakers and sunglasses completed his look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma) 

He served lessons in dopamine dressing in this bright blue blazer worn over a white shirt and pants with black boots.

