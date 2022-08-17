‘Darlings’ actor Vijay Varma’s fashion game is unmissable; check it out

August 17, 2022 10:50:33 am
Vijay Varma, who essayed the role of an abusive husband in Alia Bhatt’s debut production Darlings, is earning accolades for his exemplary performance in the Netflix film. However, the 36-year-old is not just a fine actor but also a veritable fashionista whose sartorial picks can serve as the perfect inspiration for men who like to keep it stylish.
So what are you waiting for? Join us as we decode his many fashionable looks below!
Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price
For the film’s promotional event in Delhi, he opted for a navy blue jacket with a pair of matching trousers and a printed white shirt. The look was completed with a pair of ankle-fit black boots.
View this post on Instagram
Taking us back to the 90s, he aced a textured mustard shirt with a pair of brown khaki pants and a black jacket.
View this post on Instagram
Keeping it effortlessly stylish, the actor wore a textured brown blazer with a pair of matching trousers. A casual printed white shirt and black boots rounded off his look.
View this post on Instagram
In keeping with his casual yet dapper fashion mood board, he wore a striped white and blue shirt, a long leather jacket, and a pair of washed-out grey jeans.
View this post on Instagram
Looking suave as always, Vijay served fashion goals in this powder blue ensemble consisting of a sporty jacket and matching pants. A pair of sneakers and sunglasses completed his look.
View this post on Instagram
He served lessons in dopamine dressing in this bright blue blazer worn over a white shirt and pants with black boots.
View this post on Instagram
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
Militants lob grenades at security forces, escape cordon in Shopian
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Explained: What is in the Climate & Health Bill signed into law by Joe Biden?
Vivo X80 Pro Android 13 Preview to start rolling out from August 23
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch ‘mission to make India No. 1’
Cheetahs are set to arrive in India, what the big cats have to say
India Top News Live, August 17: Her case convicts feted, Bilkis Bano says leave me alone; Chinese spy ship docked in Sri Lanka sparks concern
All you need to know about Durand Cup 2022: Teams, Schedule, Timings, Venues and more
‘Pandemic is far from over’: Follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, urges Delhi L-G
SSC CHSL 2021 tier 1 final answer key released; how to download
Explained: 50 years after her Oscars protest, why the Academy has apologised to Sacheen Littlefeather
Rupee rises 44 paise to 79.30 against US dollar in early trade
‘Can’t believe I just played Serena Williams’: Emma Raducanu after destroying 23-time Grand Slam champion at Cincinnati Masters
JNU CUET PG 2022: We are appealing govt to change MCQ format of the entrance test, says JNU Vice-Chancellor