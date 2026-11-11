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Vijay Deverakonda was recently spotted flaunting a Rolex Cellini, the same watch he wore to a temple visit right after his wedding to co-actor Rashmika Mandanna. Featuring a vintage dark blue dial with fading black vignette, fitted inside an 18k-white-gold square-shaped case, the watch has a current market price of $7,000/- or Rs 6,77,428.50 The beautiful bezel design with the engraved minute track is the icing on the cake.
What makes this watch truly special?
First introduced in the 1960s, Swiss Watch Expo reports that the earliest watches in the Rolex collection stood out for their Art Deco designs and non-Oyster cases. In the 1950s, Rolex focused its efforts on designing “tool watches” that met the specific needs of professionals and workers. “This era gave birth to the Rolex classics that we know today – the Explorer for cave explorers, the Submariner for divers, the Daytona for race drivers, the GMT-Master for pilots and travelers, and so on,” they write.
During the 1960s, the Cellini line was formally created and named under the leadership of René-Paul Jeanneret and André Heiniger, Rolex’s corporate leaders.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
Swiss Watch Expo also notes that Rolex named the collection after Benvenuto Cellini, the 16th-century Florentine maverick—a renowned goldsmith, sculptor, and painter—whose work is still celebrated today.
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“Cellini’s best-known work is the 1543 Saliera or Salt Cellar commissioned by Francis I, the King of France. This became the subject of a Rolex Cellini ad in the 1980s, where the King was said to have “gasped in amazement” upon seeing the object – and it is to this standard that Rolex Cellini watches are designed,” reads the website.
Despite its unique place in Rolex history, horology curator Teddy Baldassarre adds that the Cellini was once famously highlighted by former US President Barack Obama for his presidential portrait. The collection was eventually discontinued by 2023, ultimately serving as the direct inspiration for Rolex’s modern Perpetual 1908, which continues the Crown’s legacy.
While the brand continued to establish its tool watches during that era, it also created the Cellini line as a symbol of refinement and sophistication. Along with the Datejust and Day-Date collections, this range of stylish formal watches helped establish Rolex as a luxury watchmaker rather than a purely utilitarian one.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.