Vijay Deverakonda was recently spotted flaunting a Rolex Cellini, the same watch he wore to a temple visit right after his wedding to co-actor Rashmika Mandanna. Featuring a vintage dark blue dial with fading black vignette, fitted inside an 18k-white-gold square-shaped case, the watch has a current market price of $7,000/- or Rs 6,77,428.50 The beautiful bezel design with the engraved minute track is the icing on the cake.

What makes this watch truly special?

First introduced in the 1960s, Swiss Watch Expo reports that the earliest watches in the Rolex collection stood out for their Art Deco designs and non-Oyster cases. In the 1950s, Rolex focused its efforts on designing “tool watches” that met the specific needs of professionals and workers. “This era gave birth to the Rolex classics that we know today – the Explorer for cave explorers, the Submariner for divers, the Daytona for race drivers, the GMT-Master for pilots and travelers, and so on,” they write.