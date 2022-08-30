Suave, comfy, and timeless: A look at Vijay Deverakonda’s style

Vijay Deverakonda has, safe to say, impressed us (and many others) with his irresistible charm, acclaimed performances, and poised demeanour. The actor, who recently made his Bollywood debut with Liger after making waves in Telugu Cinema, is also a veritable fashionista with his sartorial picks oozing elegance and confidence.

Take his appearance on Koffee with Karan, for example, where he was seen wearing a white blazer over a sleek white shirt and black pants. Needless to say, he ticked all the boxes as he completed his look with a pair of black shoes and a beige open bow tie.

Vijay sure knows how to amp up the glam quotient as he did in this glittery black pantsuit. It was teamed with a black shirt and a matching pair of shoes.

His casual picks are equally dapper as he was seen taking a long walk in a pair of washed-out denim jeans and a basic tee with an open black shirt. He completed this look with black boots.

Giving winter fashion goals, the Arjun Reddy actor donned a beige sweatshirt and a warm black jacket. Looking endearing as ever, he completed his look with a beanie and sunglasses.

What better than a sleek pantsuit? He looked dapper in this grey suit paired with a cream shirt and black loafers.

Vijay’s ethnic-style game is equally eye-catching! Don’t believe us? Check out this look where he can be seen wearing an easy-breezy printed grey kurta with white salwar and a white half jacket.

