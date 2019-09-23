View From the Valley

While most of us in our bashful preteen years were dealing with parents who would ask us to ‘recite poetry’ in front of guests, designer Wajahat Rather, of the label Raffughar, was sketching portraits of the said guests in his home, at the behest of his father. “I was good at drawing portraits and we would give the portraits to our guests as a takeaway gift,” says Rather, 37. Today, with a clothing label to his name, a Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) show under his belt and creations that sell from Good Earth and Vayu at Bikaner House in Delhi, Rather has come a long way from sketching portraits of his house guests.

The designer recently launched his fourth collection, which has both mens and womenswear and is a result of a collaboration with Paiwand, an upcycling studio. Titled “Hakeemo”, it traces its origin to the healers, hakeems (medicine men) in his native Kashmir. The valley and its many manifestations are at the core of the aesthetics and design language of the designer. Signature creations from the label include cropped harem pants, loose, fluid tunics and the phiran. The trademark Kashmiri embroidery, in its bright floral form, is conspicuously absent from his works. “I invoke the Kashmiri silhouette, but haven’t used the embroidery. It’s too direct. Liya aur bas laga diya. I think we need to feel the essence of certain things, like how do we really feel when the first snow touches us?” says the designer, who traces his roots to a village near Anantnag, Kashmir. “My work is based on a deeper study of the ethnography and demography of Kashmir. The phiran, for example — there are so many ways it changes. There is the qurabdaar, which has slits in the arms that can be folded, leaving your hands free to work. I think clothes, and by proxy fashion, can’t be viewed in isolation; we need to have a deeper social context when we view and wear clothes,” says Rather.

His label, Raffughar, was launched in 2009, after Rather graduated from the National School of Design (NID), with specialisation in textiles. He calls his time in NID “life changing” and “very rewarding”. “My parents wished that I become a doctor. While I was preparing for MBBS, it became clear that I wanted to be in the creative field. I initially wanted to paint but my parents were very hesitant. But they came around. I enrolled in Jammu University and specialised in painting for a fine arts degree,” says the Delhi-based designer. At the university, he found his mentor, Rajinder Tiku, a renowned sculptor. Tiku helped Rather prepare for NID. “The grounding and exposure that we receive at NID ensures that we get fluent in the language of sustainability. It helped me develop a cognitive relationship with textiles, texture and colours. I began appreciating Kashmiri craft and art much more after my stint at NID,” adds Rather, whose latest collection is made from upcycled and scrap material accumulated from his earlier collections. His fluid designs, made from cotton and silk, are almost minimalistic, letting the skilled stitching and minute detailing do the talking.

Rather did some craft projects with the Crafts Development Institute (CDI) and also taught at various institutes, like The Pearl Academy, after completing his degree from NID. He launched his first clothing line in 2013, with clothes for men, under his label Raffughar. “The name is very special. It is an ode to the soznikaars of Kashmir — they were skilled embroiders who started off as darners. Legend has it that Emperor Akbar wanted a shawl made where one couldn’t distinguish the front of a shawl from the back. The soznikaars, because of their deftness with the needle, were able to embroider such a shawl — Amli Jamavar— to perfection. Raffughars, for me, are healers who mend a torn piece of clothing and make it new. There is almost a Sufi element to it,” says Rather.

The designer also feels that his native Kashmir is in urgent need of healing. Due to the current political situation, he has not been able to speak to his mother for the last 35 days. There has been some communication with his brother, who is a government employee. “Kashmir has been a land of assimilation, we have lived harmoniously with Buddhist, Shaivite and Islamic traditions together. Poets like Lal Ded (Lalleshwari) and Nund Rishi (Sheik-Ul-Alam) have been equally revered by all communities. Rajatarangini, the historical text on the region, is a compilation of songs for the kings. We are losing our composite culture. In dark times, art and creativity flourish with an intensity that is unparalleled,” says Rather.