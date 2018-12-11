Pushing boundaries: People are setting their face on fire in Vietnam to get “glowing” skin

From laser therapy to rubbing your face with a pink rock and foreskin facial, as far as beauty treatments are concerned, we have always seen people pushing boundaries to get a glowing, more youthful skin. The latest bizarre trend doing the rounds is ‘fire therapy’ where people set their face on fire – and literally so.

While we are not sure if exposing our face to an open flame would get us any closer to a youthful skin, fire therapy is becoming increasingly popular in Vietnam.

In the country’s landmark Ho Chi Minh City, women and men are going through a procedure in which practitioners cover their faces with towels soaked in alcohol and then they are set alight and kept on the skin from anywhere between 30 seconds to a minute’s time. The flame is then put out by placing a dry towel over it.

Reportedly, the treatment also helps with a variety of health problems such as headaches, sleeplessness, obesity, muscular pain, and a variety of digestive system issues.

According to Vietnam News, “Vice head of HCM City’s Traditional Medicine Institute Trương Thị Ngọc Lan told the newspaper that until now, the Health Ministry has allowed only the Hà Nội-based National Hospital of Acupuncture to implement a pilot programme on fire therapy”. However, the same report states that “Some salons in HCM City were offering similar treatments for about VNĐ200,000-250,000.”

That would be around Rs 600-750.