Fashion flashback: Vidya Balan’s throwback photo has left us impressed

During the promotions of Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan showcased a wide variety of looks. But what has now caught our attention is the recent throwback photo the actor has shared. Styled by Who Wore What When, Vidya looks lovely in an ensemble from the label, Arya by Sva which comprises a floral printed crop top, matching pair of flared pants and a shrug.

The look was completed with a wet hair look.

She also shared another more recent picture where the actor is seen donning an ethnic outfit from Shireen Shahana. The look was kept simple, rounding it off with bright red lipstick. “The classic anghrakha silhouette is paired with classic natural indigo block print and hand trims,” she wrote.

What do you think of her looks?

