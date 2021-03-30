Vidya Balan’s love for saris knows no bounds; here’s proof

What do you think of her look? (Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Vidya Balan’s love for saris is not unknown. The six yards has been the actor’s preferred choice of attire for promotions and even otherwise. Hence, it is not surprising that she opted for one yet again, and was spotted looking lovely in a midnight blue sari from the label Medium.

Styled by Who Wore What When, the sari was teamed with a matching striped blouse.

The look was pulled together with hair styled in soft waves and subtle makeup. Check out the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

Prior to this, Vidya was seen in a lovely bottle green and white sari from the label Vedika M. Sharing her pictures, she wrote, “Saree duniya ek taraf. Aur sari ek taraf. Favourite item of clothing.” We have no doubt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

One of the most rewarding things about Vidya donning a sari is how she refuses to keep things simple and mundane. Instead, she introduces little style tweaks to elevate her looks. These experiments can range from a quirky blouse to frills at the edge of her sari. Here are some other instances of the Tumhari Sulu actor nailing saris.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

What do you think of her look?