Vidya Balan’s love for saris knows no bounds; here’s proof

March 30, 2021 10:50:53 am
Vidya Balan’s love for saris is not unknown. The six yards has been the actor’s preferred choice of attire for promotions and even otherwise. Hence, it is not surprising that she opted for one yet again, and was spotted looking lovely in a midnight blue sari from the label Medium.
Styled by Who Wore What When, the sari was teamed with a matching striped blouse.
The look was pulled together with hair styled in soft waves and subtle makeup. Check out the pictures below.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Prior to this, Vidya was seen in a lovely bottle green and white sari from the label Vedika M. Sharing her pictures, she wrote, “Saree duniya ek taraf. Aur sari ek taraf. Favourite item of clothing.” We have no doubt.
View this post on Instagram
One of the most rewarding things about Vidya donning a sari is how she refuses to keep things simple and mundane. Instead, she introduces little style tweaks to elevate her looks. These experiments can range from a quirky blouse to frills at the edge of her sari. Here are some other instances of the Tumhari Sulu actor nailing saris.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
What do you think of her look?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-