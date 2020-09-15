Vidya Balan’s love for ethnic wear is evident in these pictures

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Vidya Balan, who was last seen in Shakuntala Devi, has been giving us major ethnic fashion goals — whether it is her sari looks or Anarkali outfits. It was no different this time when the actor took to Instagram to share some of her most recent ethnic looks. Take a look below:

First up, she was seen in a multi-hued anarkali set from Label Anushree. We quite liked the burst of colours on the outfit and the way it was styled to not make it look too overwhelming. She kept the overall look neat and completed it with a sleek hairdo.

Next, she was seen in a white jamdani sari from Biswa Bangla. It was paired with an intricately designed white and golden blouse from Gaurang Shah. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a bun.

In the third look, she was once again seen in an Anarkali set but from the label, Ruh. She accessorised it with a matching potli and minimal make-up.

What do you think of her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd