Vidya Balan takes the classic bandhgala to a new level; check it out here

Vidya Balan loves her saris but once in a while, she experiments and how. This time, she gave her outfit an androgynous twist and we are thoroughly impressed. Wondering what she wore? Check out the details below.

The look was styled with a pair of brown flats. (Photo: Vidya Balan/ Instagram) The look was styled with a pair of brown flats. (Photo: Vidya Balan/ Instagram)

The actor was seen in a sherwani with a strongly-tailored bandhgala. Styling it as kurta underneath a plain black camisole and straight-cut pants with bootcut detailing, the actor looked resplendent and happen to pull it off seamlessly. The silk sherwani was adorned with paisley and floral prints throughout.

The sherwani was rich in terms of design. (Photo: Vidya Balan/ Instagram) The sherwani was rich in terms of design. (Photo: Vidya Balan/ Instagram)

The rich look was styled with a sleek updo and soft smokey eyes with nude lips and filled in eyebrows. It was all brought together with a pair of dark emerald stone earrings in the shape of a heart.

This is not the first time we have seen women ace a bandhgala sherwani style so effortlessly. In February last year Ivanka Trump aced a bandhgala when she visited India. The bandhgala sherwani which was made from handwoven silk was designed by Anita Dongre and was paired with straight-cut fitted pants.

The sherwani adds a royal touch and if you are planning to ditch your lehenga or sari for the next wedding, then might as well take cues from Trump and Balan and ace a sherwani, right?

