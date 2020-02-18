Vidya Balan stuns with Gond folk art on a grey silk sari

The minimalistic sari was paired with a printed blouse and rounded off with sleek middle-parted ponytail. (Designed by Gargi Singh) The minimalistic sari was paired with a printed blouse and rounded off with sleek middle-parted ponytail. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Minimalism is a great look any day, but with a sari, the style quotient goes up several notches, especially if it comes embellished with folk art. Recently, Vidya Balan wore a grey silk sari at Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar 2020 launch, printed with the ‘Tree of Life’ motif, drawn from the Gond style.

The Mother Nature inspired Gond folk art made for an artisanal chic statement. The actor wore it for a day event, but if you are good at the accessory game, we’re sure it will work for a cocktail party too. The sari by Aartivijay Gupta was paired with a printed blouse and rounded off with a sleek middle-parted ponytail. Balan went for an oxidised pair of cuff earrings and a statement ring.

Take a look.

Vidya Balan wore a Gond folk art sari at Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar 2020 launch. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Vidya Balan wore a Gond folk art sari at Dabboo Ratnani’s calendar 2020 launch. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The tree of Life motif looked inspired by nature and were cool for the day event. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The tree of Life motif looked inspired by nature and were cool for the day event. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She just went with an oxidised pair of cuff earrings and a statement ring. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She just went with an oxidised pair of cuff earrings and a statement ring. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Vidya Balan wore an Indo-western red sari by Ka-Sha. To break the monochromatic look of the sari, she wore a boho silver neckpiece with matching earrings and made the look edgy.

Vidya Balan wore an indo-western red sari by Ka-Sha. (Source: APH Images) Vidya Balan wore an indo-western red sari by Ka-Sha. (Source: APH Images)

Keeping her sari game on point she was also seen at St Xavier’s College in Mumbai, where he has also been a student. At the event, she wore a Chhapa white sari with a yellow and red border running all around it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on Feb 12, 2020 at 4:57am PST

