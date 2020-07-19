Vidya Balan stuns in a fuchsia ensemble for e-promotions of her upcoming film

When the days aren’t that bright and sunny, there is nothing like a bright coloured ensemble to light up your day; it gets better when it is in tones of Fuschia. Recently, actor Vidya Balan posted pictures of herself in a stunning Fuschia cotton outfit for the e-promotions of her upcoming movie Shakuntala Devi. The actor brought our Instagram feeds to life. Take a look at her outfit below.
Placing an emphasis on conscious creation & consumption, this Urvashi Kaur silhouette combines luxury with ease. Handcrafted, this versatile textured cotton tunic dress paired with dhotis is one of of the labels signature styles that has been used across many collections in different handwoven textiles and this particular one is hand dyed with minimal details like kantha stitch technique.
Styled by Who Wore What When the actor went for a Urvashi Kaur creation. The plain cotton outfit featured an asymmetrical hemline along with dhotis. The look was brought together with pointy-toe stilettos in black and red. The dress had minimal detailing like kantha stitch near the neckline.
Keeping her makeup supremely simple, she went for a touch of chocolate brown eye shadow with a hint of hot pink lip. Her cheeks were lightly contoured and for her accessories, she went for a pair of chunky gold earrings with a bracelet from the house of Radhika Aggarwal.
What do you think about her look?
