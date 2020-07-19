Vidya Balan stuns in a fuchsia ensemble for e-promotions of her upcoming film

(Photo: Who Wore What When/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta) (Photo: Who Wore What When/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

When the days aren’t that bright and sunny, there is nothing like a bright coloured ensemble to light up your day; it gets better when it is in tones of Fuschia. Recently, actor Vidya Balan posted pictures of herself in a stunning Fuschia cotton outfit for the e-promotions of her upcoming movie Shakuntala Devi. The actor brought our Instagram feeds to life. Take a look at her outfit below.

Styled by Who Wore What When the actor went for a Urvashi Kaur creation. The plain cotton outfit featured an asymmetrical hemline along with dhotis. The look was brought together with pointy-toe stilettos in black and red. The dress had minimal detailing like kantha stitch near the neckline.

Keeping her makeup supremely simple, she went for a touch of chocolate brown eye shadow with a hint of hot pink lip. Her cheeks were lightly contoured and for her accessories, she went for a pair of chunky gold earrings with a bracelet from the house of Radhika Aggarwal.

What do you think about her look?

