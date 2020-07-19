scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 19, 2020
COVID19

Vidya Balan stuns in a fuchsia ensemble for e-promotions of her upcoming film

There is nothing like flashy colours brightening up your day and Vidya Balan shows you how to do it right! Check it out here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 19, 2020 2:00:06 pm
(Photo: Who Wore What When/ Instagram, designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

When the days aren’t that bright and sunny, there is nothing like a bright coloured ensemble to light up your day; it gets better when it is in tones of Fuschia. Recently, actor Vidya Balan posted pictures of herself in a stunning Fuschia cotton outfit for the e-promotions of her upcoming movie Shakuntala Devi. The actor brought our Instagram feeds to life. Take a look at her outfit below.

View this post on Instagram

@balanvidya e-promotes #ShakuntalaDevi in @urvashikaur Accessories – @radhikaagrawalstudio Hair – @bhosleshalaka Make up – @shre20 Styling – @who_wore_what_when #vocalforlocal Placing an emphasis on conscious creation & consumption, this Urvashi Kaur silhouette combines luxury with ease. Handcrafted, this versatile textured cotton tunic dress paired with dhotis is one of of the labels signature styles that has been used across many collections in different handwoven textiles and this particular one is hand dyed with minimal details like kantha stitch technique . #womenswear #womenstyle #womensfashion #bollywood #womensweardaily #instafashion #instastyle #fashionwear #beauty #whoworewhatwhen #bollywoodcelebrity #celebrityspotting #celebritystyle #celebritystylist #stylediary #styleblogger #fashiondesign #VidyaBalan #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodcelebrites #bollywoodceleb #moviepromotion #whoworewhatwhen #filmpromotions

A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when) on

View this post on Instagram

@balanvidya e-promotes #ShakuntalaDevi in @urvashikaur Accessories – @radhikaagrawalstudio Hair – @bhosleshalaka Make up – @shre20 Styling – @who_wore_what_when #vocalforlocal Placing an emphasis on conscious creation & consumption, this Urvashi Kaur silhouette combines luxury with ease. Handcrafted, this versatile textured cotton tunic dress paired with dhotis is one of of the labels signature styles that has been used across many collections in different handwoven textiles and this particular one is hand dyed with minimal details like kantha stitch technique . #womenswear #womenstyle #womensfashion #bollywood #womensweardaily #instafashion #instastyle #fashionwear #beauty #whoworewhatwhen #bollywoodcelebrity #celebrityspotting #celebritystyle #celebritystylist #stylediary #styleblogger #fashiondesign #VidyaBalan #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodcelebrites #bollywoodceleb #moviepromotion #whoworewhatwhen #filmpromotions

A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when) on

Styled by Who Wore What When the actor went for a Urvashi Kaur creation. The plain cotton outfit featured an asymmetrical hemline along with dhotis. The look was brought together with pointy-toe stilettos in black and red. The dress had minimal detailing like kantha stitch near the neckline.

View this post on Instagram

@balanvidya e-promotes #ShakuntalaDevi in @urvashikaur Accessories – @radhikaagrawalstudio Hair – @bhosleshalaka Make up – @shre20 Styling – @who_wore_what_when #vocalforlocal Placing an emphasis on conscious creation & consumption, this Urvashi Kaur silhouette combines luxury with ease. Handcrafted, this versatile textured cotton tunic dress paired with dhotis is one of of the labels signature styles that has been used across many collections in different handwoven textiles and this particular one is hand dyed with minimal details like kantha stitch technique . #womenswear #womenstyle #womensfashion #bollywood #womensweardaily #instafashion #instastyle #fashionwear #beauty #whoworewhatwhen #bollywoodcelebrity #celebrityspotting #celebritystyle #celebritystylist #stylediary #styleblogger #fashiondesign #VidyaBalan #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodcelebrites #bollywoodceleb #moviepromotion #whoworewhatwhen #filmpromotions

A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when) on

Keeping her makeup supremely simple, she went for a touch of chocolate brown eye shadow with a hint of hot pink lip. Her cheeks were lightly contoured and for her accessories, she went for a pair of chunky gold earrings with a bracelet from the house of Radhika Aggarwal.

What do you think about her look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Airport looks and athleisure outfits go hand in hand. Here’s proof

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 19: Latest News

Advertisement