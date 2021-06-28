scorecardresearch
Monday, June 28, 2021
Vidya Balan steals the show with her latest fashion outings

The actor has not only been enjoying the success of her latest release, but also impressing with her fashion choices

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2021 6:20:32 pm
Which is your favourite look? (Photo: Vidya Balan/Instagram)

Vidya Balan, who was recently seen in Sherni, is on a professional high as the film has received praises from all quarters. As such, she has been on a promotional spree and impressing us with her style.

Recently, the actor also featured on various magazine covers, and we must admit that Vidya has really hit it out of the park. Seen in multiple looks, she has been equally impressive in all.

In one, she was seen in a monochrome outfit from the label AM:PM. The dress was cinched with a broad black belt and the look was pulled together with bright red lipstick and hair styled in waves.

In the second instance, she was seen in an ensemble from the label Torani. Styled by Who Wore What When, it consisted of a bikini top teamed with a long skirt featuring tiger print. This was further paired with a denim jacket. The look was chic and we dig the way her hair was styled.

 

In the third instance, she was seen in an elaborate monochrome ensemble from Jewellyn Alvares. The long jacket and high waist jeans looked lovely. The edgy eye make-up complimented the look well.

As part of her promotional looks, she heavily incorporated the theme of the film in her fashion choices and some results were rather astounding. Check them out below.

Which is your favourite look?

