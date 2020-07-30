Shakuntala Devi promotions: We dig Vidya Balan ethnic wardrobe

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram) What do you think of her looks? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram)

Busy with the promotions of Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan has been really impressing us with her fashion choices. She was now spotted in three different looks. In one she donned an ensemble from the Label Anushree. The blockprint on the outfit stood out as she rounded out of the look with hair untied.

“The mix-match outfit is an amalgamation of the artisanal skill that our land has. From block printing, to hand painting and tie-dye #vocalforlocal is wearing our heritage on our sleeves -literally!” she wrote.

In the second look, she had stepped out in a black and red sari from the label, Ghuri. Teamed with a black blouse, the look was completed with a neat bun and a small bindi.

The designer also had interesting anecdote to share. “Today when I am posting this, I can only think of what I read in The Alchemist …few things are predestined…my Dadu is 96 and still in sound health, he was a high ranked officer with the Indian Railways Reservation and knew many big shots in those days. It happened that once Shakuntala Devi herself came to meet him to request for an urgent reservation, and like my Dadu was….always…he challenged her with some difficult sum , and as she was a human computer it was like 1+1 for her. After so many years may be Vidya Balan @balanvidya was destined to wear one of my creations for the promotion of #shakuntaladevi …I can only thank God….this happened

She was seen in another sari from the label Sourav Das. The striped sari was teamed with a black blouse. “Kala Cotton of Kachchh is the original pure Old World cotton and an indigenous crop of India. This sari is a experimentation within the tradition to add modernity,” she wrote.

