Shakuntala Devi promotions: We dig Vidya Balan ethnic wardrobe

Busy with the promotions of Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan has been really impressing us with her fashion choices. She was now spotted in three different looks. In one she donned an ensemble from the Label Anushree. The blockprint on the outfit stood out as she rounded out of the look with hair untied.
“The mix-match outfit is an amalgamation of the artisanal skill that our land has. From block printing, to hand painting and tie-dye #vocalforlocal is wearing our heritage on our sleeves -literally!” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi ❣️ Outfit – @label_anushree Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when The mix-match outfit is an amalgamation of the artisanal skill that our land has. From block printing, to hand painting and tie-dye #vocalforlocal is wearing our heritage on our sleeves -literally!
In the second look, she had stepped out in a black and red sari from the label, Ghuri. Teamed with a black blouse, the look was completed with a neat bun and a small bindi.
The designer also had interesting anecdote to share. “Today when I am posting this, I can only think of what I read in The Alchemist …few things are predestined…my Dadu is 96 and still in sound health, he was a high ranked officer with the Indian Railways Reservation and knew many big shots in those days. It happened that once Shakuntala Devi herself came to meet him to request for an urgent reservation, and like my Dadu was….always…he challenged her with some difficult sum , and as she was a human computer it was like 1+1 for her. After so many years may be Vidya Balan @balanvidya was destined to wear one of my creations for the promotion of #shakuntaladevi …I can only thank God….this happened
View this post on Instagram
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi …3 days to go ❣️ Outfit – @ghuridesign Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when #vocalforlocal The saree is woven by weavers of Nadia West Bengal. It is hand spun Handwoven cotton fabric, technically termed khadi by definition.
She was seen in another sari from the label Sourav Das. The striped sari was teamed with a black blouse. “Kala Cotton of Kachchh is the original pure Old World cotton and an indigenous crop of India. This sari is a experimentation within the tradition to add modernity,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi ❣️ Outfit – @labelsouravdas Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when Kala Cotton of Kachchh is the original pure Old World cotton and an indigenous crop of India. This sari is a experimentation within the tradition to add modernity. #vocalforlocal is brands that understand the nuances of the technicality of the loom.
What do you think of her looks?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.