Shakuntala Devi e-promotions: Vidya Balan continues to impress with her fashion choices

Vidya Balan, who is busy with the e-promotions of Shakuntala Devi, has been impressive with her fashion choices. Recently, the actor was seen in a cotton flare dress from the label, Organic Hanger. Apart from experimenting with ethnic outfits, she has also ensured to voice the need for sustainable fashion; and it was no different this time.
Sharing the photo, she wrote; “This is a hand crafted kala cotton collar flare dress with a mock placket and pants. @organichanger works with stand alone weavers, local artisans, tailors and printers to make garments showcasing their best skills and build communities”.
Check out her post below:
View this post on Instagram
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi ❣️ Outfit – @organichanger Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when this is a hand crafted kala cotton collar flare dress with a mock placket and pants. @organichanger works with stand alone weavers, local artisans, Tailors and Printers to make garments showcasing their best skills and build communities #vocalforlocal is believeing in slow fashion and it’s power to influence the world and change lives.
A similar pattern has been noticed in all her looks. Take for instance the aubergine coloured kurta she was seen donning. The ensemble was from the label DOT. Sharing a picture, she wrote, “This aubergine coloured kurta is completely hand woven, hand embroidered.”
View this post on Instagram
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi ❣️ Outfit – @placethedot Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when This aubergine coloured kurta is completely hand woven ,hand embroidered. #vocalforlocal means having a sustainable approach from its fabrics to the packaging that they do.The fabrics are right from the hands of weavers which are converted to wearable art.
Here are some other instances
View this post on Instagram
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi ❣️ Outfit – @rivaajclothing Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when #vocalforlocal handloom cotton inspired from the authentic hand block of Jaipur. Indigo, the deep and rich blue color is derived from the ancient dye. The indigo prints have been taken to remarkable journey and evolved over time in India.
View this post on Instagram
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi ❣️ Outfit – @gulabo_jaipur Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when This hand block pure cotton kurta set, is a classic black and white and extremely versatile as separates. #vocalforlocal is small businesses keeping it traditional but adding a little extra fun and fringe to it.
View this post on Instagram
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi which will premiere on @primevideoin on 31st July ❣️ Outfit – @taassur_lifestyleandhome Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when Block printed cottons are the best for summers. This piece is block printed by the artisans of Sanganeri lanes. The process of printing softens the fabric. #vocalforlocal means adapting age old techniques to make it relevant with the times we are in.
View this post on Instagram
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi which will premiere on @primevideoin on 31-7-2020 ❣️Outfit – @uddstories Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when #vocalforlocal the outfit is made with hand spun linen and the print is hand developed The kurta also has hand embroidered beads and this is designed in collaboration with Padukas Artisans NGO that empowers rural women.
What do you think of her looks?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.