Tuesday, July 28, 2020
Shakuntala Devi e-promotions: Vidya Balan continues to impress with her fashion choices

Apart from experimenting with ethnic outfits, the actor has also ensured to voice the need for sustainable fashion. It was no different this time

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 28, 2020 11:40:36 am
vidya balan, vidya balan, vidya balan photos, vidya balan shakuntala devi photos, indian express, indian express news What do you think of her look? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram, Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Vidya Balan, who is busy with the e-promotions of Shakuntala Devi, has been impressive with her fashion choices. Recently, the actor was seen in a cotton flare dress from the label, Organic Hanger. Apart from experimenting with ethnic outfits, she has also ensured to voice the need for sustainable fashion; and it was no different this time.

Sharing the photo, she wrote; “This is a hand crafted kala cotton collar flare dress with a mock placket and pants. @organichanger works with stand alone weavers, local artisans, tailors and printers to make garments showcasing their best skills and build communities”.

Check out her post below:

A similar pattern has been noticed in all her looks. Take for instance the aubergine coloured kurta she was seen donning. The ensemble was from the label DOT.  Sharing a picture, she wrote, “This aubergine coloured kurta is completely hand woven, hand embroidered.”

Here are some other instances

 

 

 

What do you think of her looks?

