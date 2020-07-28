Shakuntala Devi e-promotions: Vidya Balan continues to impress with her fashion choices

What do you think of her look? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram, Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her look? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram, Pixabay | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Vidya Balan, who is busy with the e-promotions of Shakuntala Devi, has been impressive with her fashion choices. Recently, the actor was seen in a cotton flare dress from the label, Organic Hanger. Apart from experimenting with ethnic outfits, she has also ensured to voice the need for sustainable fashion; and it was no different this time.

Sharing the photo, she wrote; “This is a hand crafted kala cotton collar flare dress with a mock placket and pants. @organichanger works with stand alone weavers, local artisans, tailors and printers to make garments showcasing their best skills and build communities”.

Check out her post below:

A similar pattern has been noticed in all her looks. Take for instance the aubergine coloured kurta she was seen donning. The ensemble was from the label DOT. Sharing a picture, she wrote, “This aubergine coloured kurta is completely hand woven, hand embroidered.”

Here are some other instances

What do you think of her looks?

