Vidya Balan loves saris and we love seeing her wear them; see pics

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram)

Vidya Balan is known for her love for saris and most of them have our undivided attention. Good for us, she has been wearing them often and posting pictures of the same. Here’s a quick round-up of her recent sari looks.

She stunned in this multi-colour organza saree featuring hand-painted with Kalamkari motifs from The House of Itrh. This was paired with gold metallic handwoven blouse. To her credit, she kept the look minimalistic and rounded it off with smokey eyes and a neat bun.

She went for the classic red and white combination in the second look. The sari from the label Saundh was elegant and simple, and the actor did not accessorise it much.

In the third look, she was seen in an uncharacteristic creation from the label House of Masaba. The look was completed with a classic winged eyeliner.

Last but not the least, she was seen in a white cotton sari from the label Nandi Dimps. Like the previous looks, she completed it with a neat hairdo and accessorised the same with a statement neckpiece.

