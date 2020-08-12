Vidya Balan makes a social statement with her bag; see pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Vidya Balan is still busy with interviews for Shakuntala Devi, and thankfully for us she is gracing us with some lovely looks. Recently, she was spotted looking stunning in a handwoven chanderi sari painted with watercolours from the label Shivani Bhargava Official. The look was rounded out with a neat bun.

But what stood out was the bag she chose to accessorise the sari with. From the label Chamar Studio, the bag has been “made by the Dalit community who are otherwise ostracised. The artisans were already extremely skilled, the only thing Rajbhar did was to provide better raw materials and guide them in a design sense to make the product high-end and sophisticated,” the actor shared.

We really dig her sari looks and she presented us with a variety during the e-promotional tour. Here are some looks.

