Vidya Balan makes a social statement with her bag; see pics

Vidya Balan is still busy with interviews for Shakuntala Devi, and thankfully for us she is gracing us with some lovely looks. Recently, she was spotted looking stunning in a handwoven chanderi sari painted with watercolours from the label Shivani Bhargava Official. The look was rounded out with a neat bun.
But what stood out was the bag she chose to accessorise the sari with. From the label Chamar Studio, the bag has been “made by the Dalit community who are otherwise ostracised. The artisans were already extremely skilled, the only thing Rajbhar did was to provide better raw materials and guide them in a design sense to make the product high-end and sophisticated,” the actor shared.
View this post on Instagram
Saree – @shivanibhargavaofficial Bag – @chamarstudio Makeup- @harshjariwala158 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when #vocalforlocalindia is supporting designers who through their knowledge of design, take the artisanal skills to a notch high. Brief as sent by brand : This bag is made by the Dalit community who are otherwise ostracised. The artisans were already extremely skilled, the only thing Rajbhar did was to provide better raw materials and guide them in a design sense to make the product high-end and sophisticated. While the saree is a true form of art on textiles where the handwoven chanderi is painted with watercolours.
We really dig her sari looks and she presented us with a variety during the e-promotional tour. Here are some looks.
View this post on Instagram
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi which will premiere on @primevideoin on 31-07-2020 …thats at midnight…thats in less than 12 hours 💃🏻💃🏻❣️ Saree – @raw_mango Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when Photography: @anurag_kabburphotography #vocalforlocal This pale pink sari features hand painted botanicals transferred digitally to organza silk with a poplin cotton blouse. #sustainability means having classics which can be reused and restyled
View this post on Instagram
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi which is OUT on @primevideoin 💃🏻❣️ Saree – @_deepthee_ Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when #Vocalforlocal in the most core means to wear classics and heritage. This Violet chanderi saree and blouse is hand embroidered with zari and moti from the Mughal-Indian era.
View this post on Instagram
E-Promotions for #Shakuntala which is now on @primevideoin ❣️ Saree – @nadiyapaar Hair – @bhosleshalaka Makeup – @shre20 Styling – @who_wore_what_when This @nadiyapaar saree, handwoven in Bhagalpur has hand drawn oleander flower motif printed on gauzy linen. The sari is inspired by the designers childhood memories of collecting these flowers to make garlands. #VocalforLocal is mixing nostalgia with ones own heritage
What do you think of her look?
