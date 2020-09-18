Vidya Balan wows in this grey sari; see pics

Of late, Vidya Balan has been sharing pictures of herself nailing ethnic ensembles on Instagram. Recently, she shared another image where she looks absolutely lovely in a grey sari from the label Boveee, which was teamed with a lightly darker blouse. Like in previous instances, the look was completed with hair neatly parted at the centre.
Styled by Who Wore What When, we like how the overall look was kept simple and was accessorised with a pair of statement earrings and a ring.
Check out the look below:
Prior to this, she was seen in multiple sari looks and to the actor’s credit, she almost always donned creations from local designers, lending her support for weavers.
Here are some other looks.
View this post on Instagram
Saree – @shivanibhargavaofficial Bag – @chamarstudio Makeup- @harshjariwala158 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when #vocalforlocalindia is supporting designers who through their knowledge of design, take the artisanal skills to a notch high. Brief as sent by brand : This bag is made by the Dalit community who are otherwise ostracised. The artisans were already extremely skilled, the only thing Rajbhar did was to provide better raw materials and guide them in a design sense to make the product high-end and sophisticated. While the saree is a true form of art on textiles where the handwoven chanderi is digitally printed with watercolors effect.
What did you think of her recent look?
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.