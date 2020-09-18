Vidya Balan wows in this grey sari; see pics

What do you think of her recent look? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Of late, Vidya Balan has been sharing pictures of herself nailing ethnic ensembles on Instagram. Recently, she shared another image where she looks absolutely lovely in a grey sari from the label Boveee, which was teamed with a lightly darker blouse. Like in previous instances, the look was completed with hair neatly parted at the centre.

Styled by Who Wore What When, we like how the overall look was kept simple and was accessorised with a pair of statement earrings and a ring.

Check out the look below:

Prior to this, she was seen in multiple sari looks and to the actor’s credit, she almost always donned creations from local designers, lending her support for weavers.

Here are some other looks.

What did you think of her recent look?

