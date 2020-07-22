scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
COVID19

From maxi dress to sari: Vidya Balan continues e-promoting Shakuntala Devi

In almost all her looks, Vidya Balan can be seen supporting the local and it was no different this time. Check out her latest looks here

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 22, 2020 3:00:13 pm
vidya balan, vidya balan shakuntala devi promotions, vidya balan shakuntala devi promotions photo, vidya balan shakuntala devi promotions photos, indian express, indian express news What do you think of her looks? (Source: Vidya Balan | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Busy with the e-promotions of her upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan has been keeping us updated with her looks, and of course, giving fashion goals. In almost all her looks, the actor can be seen supporting the local and it was no different this time. In the latest pictures, Vidya can be seen wearing a pretty Angrakha set featuring hand block prints from the label, Rivaaj Jaipur.

“The wrap maxi is made from the softest handloom cotton and hand block printed. Block printing has been one of the widely popular crafts of India, and for a reason. They are beautiful in their imperfections, they are beautiful because they are made by hand,” she captioned her Instagram post.

The actor looked equally pretty in a sari from designer Ayush Kejriwal. She later shared that the silk sari was digitally printed, adding “The saree is a silk but digitally printed. Ayush has carefully manufactured the mulberry silk to be a low waste process and mindful in the re-cultivation of the hardy tree.”

View this post on Instagram

Jab amazing ho sakti hun to normal kyu banu? 😜 Maha Sundari @balanvidya e-promotes #ShakuntalaDevi in ’Blush’ – a printed silk saree. Accessories – Outfit – @designerayushkejriwal Jewellery- @radhikaagrawalstudio Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when #sustainablefashion #ayushkejriwal #designerayushkejriwal #vocalforlocal #womenswear #womenstyle #womensfashion #bollywood #womensweardaily #instafashion #instastyle #fashionwear #beauty #whoworewhatwhen #bollywoodcelebrity #celebrityspotting #celebritystyle #celebritystylist #stylediary #styleblogger #fashiondesign #VidyaBalan #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodcelebrites #bollywoodceleb #moviepromotion #whoworewhatwhen #filmpromotions Thank you @_vidya_balan_fc for editing these for me ❤️😊🙏

A post shared by Ayush Kejriwal (@designerayushkejriwal) on

ALSO READ | Shakuntala Devi promotions: Vidya Balan continues her support for the local

View this post on Instagram

Jab amazing ho sakti hun to normal kyu banu? 😜 Maha Sundari @balanvidya e-promotes #ShakuntalaDevi in ’Blush’ – a printed silk saree. Accessories – Outfit – @designerayushkejriwal Jewellery- @radhikaagrawalstudio Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when #sustainablefashion #ayushkejriwal #designerayushkejriwal #vocalforlocal #womenswear #womenstyle #womensfashion #bollywood #womensweardaily #instafashion #instastyle #fashionwear #beauty #whoworewhatwhen #bollywoodcelebrity #celebrityspotting #celebritystyle #celebritystylist #stylediary #styleblogger #fashiondesign #VidyaBalan #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodcelebrites #bollywoodceleb #moviepromotion #whoworewhatwhen #filmpromotions Thank you @_vidya_balan_fc for editing these for me ❤️😊🙏

A post shared by Ayush Kejriwal (@designerayushkejriwal) on

ALSO READ | Shakuntala Devi e-promotions: Vidya Balan keeps it simple in Coimbatore cotton sari

View this post on Instagram

Jab amazing ho sakti hun to normal kyu banu? 😜 Maha Sundari @balanvidya e-promotes #ShakuntalaDevi in ’Blush’ – a printed silk saree. Accessories – Outfit – @designerayushkejriwal Jewellery- @radhikaagrawalstudio Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when #sustainablefashion #ayushkejriwal #designerayushkejriwal #vocalforlocal #womenswear #womenstyle #womensfashion #bollywood #womensweardaily #instafashion #instastyle #fashionwear #beauty #whoworewhatwhen #bollywoodcelebrity #celebrityspotting #celebritystyle #celebritystylist #stylediary #styleblogger #fashiondesign #VidyaBalan #bollywoodfashion #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodcelebrites #bollywoodceleb #moviepromotion #whoworewhatwhen #filmpromotions Thank you @_vidya_balan_fc for editing these for me ❤️😊🙏

A post shared by Ayush Kejriwal (@designerayushkejriwal) on

What do you think of her looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From Sonakshi to Kareena: When actors nailed Falguni Shane Peacock outfits

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 22: Latest News

Advertisement