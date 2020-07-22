From maxi dress to sari: Vidya Balan continues e-promoting Shakuntala Devi

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Vidya Balan | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her looks? (Source: Vidya Balan | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Busy with the e-promotions of her upcoming film, Shakuntala Devi, Vidya Balan has been keeping us updated with her looks, and of course, giving fashion goals. In almost all her looks, the actor can be seen supporting the local and it was no different this time. In the latest pictures, Vidya can be seen wearing a pretty Angrakha set featuring hand block prints from the label, Rivaaj Jaipur.

“The wrap maxi is made from the softest handloom cotton and hand block printed. Block printing has been one of the widely popular crafts of India, and for a reason. They are beautiful in their imperfections, they are beautiful because they are made by hand,” she captioned her Instagram post.

The actor looked equally pretty in a sari from designer Ayush Kejriwal. She later shared that the silk sari was digitally printed, adding “The saree is a silk but digitally printed. Ayush has carefully manufactured the mulberry silk to be a low waste process and mindful in the re-cultivation of the hardy tree.”

