Vidya Balan is back with some sari looks and we are not complaining

Even during the lockdown, Vidya Balan was spotted donning a variety of looks, lending her support to local weavers and promoting her film, Shakuntala Devi. The good thing is she hasn’t stopped yet and recently shared some sari looks which, as always, impressed us greatly.

In the first instance, she was seen in a polka-dotted sari from Satya Paul. It was paired with a sleeveless blouse with vertical stripes, and the look was completed with a neat hairdo.

Check out the look below:

In the second look, she was seen in a JJ Valaya sari. Apart from the intricately designed border, the sari was elevated with a belt cinched at the waist. It was teamed with a matching sleeveless blouse and a hairdo similar to the last look.

In case you are late to the party, here are some of her other sari looks.

Tell us about your favourite look!

