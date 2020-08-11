Vidya Balan is a ray of sunshine in this Anarkali set; see pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

It has been a while since Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi started streaming online, but the actor is yet to take a break from promotions and interviews. She was recently spotted in an Anarkali from the label, Saundh. The actor has been voicing her support for local throughout her e-promotional events, and this was no exception.

Sharing the picture, the Kahaani actor wrote, “The kalidar is printed with natural dye on silk. Since natural dyes come from limited sources, the colours usually are in the same family.”

The actor has given us some major fashion goals for a while now. We loved her sari looks as much as her long dresses. It goes without saying that she has come a long way in carving her own path, and following the same. Here are some of her best sari looks from the promotional tour.

What do you think of her looks?

