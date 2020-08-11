Vidya Balan is a ray of sunshine in this Anarkali set; see pics

It has been a while since Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi started streaming online, but the actor is yet to take a break from promotions and interviews. She was recently spotted in an Anarkali from the label, Saundh. The actor has been voicing her support for local throughout her e-promotional events, and this was no exception.
Sharing the picture, the Kahaani actor wrote, “The kalidar is printed with natural dye on silk. Since natural dyes come from limited sources, the colours usually are in the same family.”
Outfit – @saundhindia Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when The kalidar is printed with natural dye on silk. Since natural dyes come from limited sources, the colours usually are in the same family. #vocalforlocal means that it’s ok to repeat a colour, silhouette or even outfit.
The actor has given us some major fashion goals for a while now. We loved her sari looks as much as her long dresses. It goes without saying that she has come a long way in carving her own path, and following the same. Here are some of her best sari looks from the promotional tour.
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi which will premiere on @primevideoin on 31-07-2020 …thats at midnight…thats in less than 12 hours 💃🏻💃🏻❣️ Saree – @raw_mango Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when Photography: @anurag_kabburphotography #vocalforlocal This pale pink sari features hand painted botanicals transferred digitally to organza silk with a poplin cotton blouse. #sustainability means having classics which can be reused and restyled
E-Promotions for #ShakuntalaDevi which is OUT on @primevideoin 💃🏻❣️ Saree – @_deepthee_ Makeup – @shre20 Hair – @bhosleshalaka Styled by – @who_wore_what_when #Vocalforlocal in the most core means to wear classics and heritage. This Violet chanderi saree and blouse is hand embroidered with zari and moti from the Mughal-Indian era.
E-Promotions for #Shakuntala which is now on @primevideoin ❣️ Saree – @nadiyapaar Hair – @bhosleshalaka Makeup – @shre20 Styling – @who_wore_what_when This @nadiyapaar saree, handwoven in Bhagalpur has hand drawn oleander flower motif printed on gauzy linen. The sari is inspired by the designers childhood memories of collecting these flowers to make garlands. #VocalforLocal is mixing nostalgia with ones own heritage
What do you think of her looks?
