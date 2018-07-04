Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 04, 2018
Bright, bold and beautiful: Vidya Balan, Neha Dhupia remind us of the need to embrace saris more often

Vidya Balan and Neha Dhupia stepped out in (really) bright saris recently and while the former made a traditional statement in a Raw Mango piece, Dhupia showed us an interesting way to recycle outfits in her Payal Khandwala creation.

Talk about saris and one can’t help thinking of Vidya Balan and her gorgeous collection of the six-yard wonder. It has been a rare moment when the Tumhari Sulu actor hasn’t been able to ace her sari look and playing to her strength, this time too, Balan impressed us in her Raw Mango outfit.

Styled by Pranay Jaitly and Shounak Amonkar, who go by the name who_wore_what_when on Instagram, the actor impressed us in a colour-blocked red piece, accentuated by a green and fuchsia border. She kept the accessories to a bare minimum with Tbz gold bangles and a delicate pair of earrings from Ra Abta. Nude make-up, soft smokey eyes, a black bindi and her tresses coiffed in a loose ponytail rounded out the actor’s look.

Meanwhile, another actor who made the traditional sari trendy is Neha Dhupia. The newly-wed stepped out in a Payal Khandwala creation recently, and we like the reversible sari she wore. A two-toned striped piece, we think it was a refreshing take on recycling outfits. Dhupia paired it with a red waist-length blouse, Tachi earrings, a metal cuff bracelet and a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes.

What do you think about the actors’ looks? Let us know in the comments below.

