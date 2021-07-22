Vidya Balan does it yet again — steals the show with her sari look

Vidya Balan‘s love for saris is nothing new. The actor keeps on experimenting with her sari looks and chooses to wear them on most occasions.

Vidya, who has been on a promotional spree for her new release Sherni, is also impressing us with her looks. And she is back with yet another sari look and looks stunning, as always!

This time, Vidya was seen in a deep red zari checkered sari from Anavila. Styled by Who Wore What When, the simplicity of the whole assemble stood out.

Check out the pictures below:

What do you think of her look? (Source: PR Handout) What do you think of her look? (Source: PR Handout)

We like how the sari was teamed up with a long sleeve matching plain blouse. The look was accessorised with beautiful statement jhumkis from Sangeeta Boochra and a neat hairdo adorned with fresh flowers. The makeup was kept minimal and simple.

Sari is never out of fashion. (Source: PR Handout) Sari is never out of fashion. (Source: PR Handout)

Like we said, the actor has always been on top of her sari game! Take a look at her other enduring sari looks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Do you like her sari looks?