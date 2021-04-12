scorecardresearch
Monday, April 12, 2021
Vidya Balan looks ravishing in her latest look; check it out

Styled by Who Wore What When, the actor was seen in an ensemble from Rajdeep Ranawat

April 12, 2021 11:40:44 am
One cannot disagree with the fact that Vidya Balan is extremely experimental when it comes to her fashion. The actor displays great range even when she opts for saris, adding a special twist to her looks by teaming the six yards with quirky blouses. Her latest looks are proof of the same.

Styled by Who Wore What When, the Shakuntala Devi actor was recently seen in an ensemble from Rajdeep Ranawat. It consisted of a dove grey silk kurta with an asymmetrical hemline which was paired with a printed link skirt. The look was pulled together with a matching waist belt, hair tied in a chic knot, and dark lipstick.

Check out the pictures below.

Prior to this, Vidya was seen looking ravishing in a sequin dress from Neeta Lulla. Also styled by Who Wore What When, the actor stunned and let her outfit do all the talking. The look was kept accessories-free as she added the extra punch with a dark shade of lipstick.

ALSO READ |Rekha is the most gorgeous, the way she carries her saris is fantastic: Celeb stylists Pranay and Shounak

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

In a fun video, she also took a quiet dig at those who think she only wears ethnic outfits.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

What do you think of her latest look?

