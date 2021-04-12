Vidya Balan looks ravishing in her latest look; check it out

What do you think of her look? (Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

One cannot disagree with the fact that Vidya Balan is extremely experimental when it comes to her fashion. The actor displays great range even when she opts for saris, adding a special twist to her looks by teaming the six yards with quirky blouses. Her latest looks are proof of the same.

Styled by Who Wore What When, the Shakuntala Devi actor was recently seen in an ensemble from Rajdeep Ranawat. It consisted of a dove grey silk kurta with an asymmetrical hemline which was paired with a printed link skirt. The look was pulled together with a matching waist belt, hair tied in a chic knot, and dark lipstick.

Check out the pictures below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

Prior to this, Vidya was seen looking ravishing in a sequin dress from Neeta Lulla. Also styled by Who Wore What When, the actor stunned and let her outfit do all the talking. The look was kept accessories-free as she added the extra punch with a dark shade of lipstick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

In a fun video, she also took a quiet dig at those who think she only wears ethnic outfits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

What do you think of her latest look?