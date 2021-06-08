Vidya Balan and her ‘Sherni’ sari make for a fierce fashion combo

What do you think of her look? (Source: Aishr--Illustrations Studio/ Instagram)

Vidya Balan is all set for the release of her latest film, Sherni. And the actor kickstarted the promotions in the perfect way — in keeping with the title of the film. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actor was seen in the ‘Awaz Dedo Saree’ sari from Aishr–Illustrations Studio’s Horn Ok Please collection. We admit that we loved the fierce look, especially the face of a tiger on the sari’s aanchal.

The look was pulled together with hair tied in a bun and chic earrings from Dookdi.

Check out the pictures below.

Vidya’s love affair with saris needs no retelling. During the promotions of Shakuntala Devi, she was seen in numerous impressive looks. Back then, to match her character, she had donned the lovely mathematical equation sari from the label Utkalamrita.

Describing it as one of her favourites, she had shared, “This saree is a Sambalpuri bandha (tie and dye) silk. Woven over a period of one month in Kendupali, Sonepur. Handwoven by Ramakant Meher, with mulberry Bangalore silk yarn.”

Here are some of the other looks.

