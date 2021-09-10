Vidya Balan aces comfort fashion in this flowy ensemble

Vidya Balan often experiments with her style, and the results are almost always impressive. But we love it when she opts for traditional and comfort dressing. So when the Sherni actor posted some photos recently, we just could not take our eyes off her.

Vidya was seen wearing a simple long dress by designer Punit Balana that featured delicate mirror work on the yoke and leaf motif in the shades of blue and green.

Styled by Who Wore What When, she accessorised the look with just a pair of dangling gold earrings. To round off this look, she tied her hair in a sleek ponytail and opted for minimal makeup consisting of subtle eye shadow, sleek black eyeliner, well-defined eyebrows, mascara laden eyes, blushed cheeks and nude pink lip shade.

Prior to this, the actor slipped into a yellow co-ord set from Zara that consisted of a bright yellow shirt and a pair of matching flared pants. This look can be your perfect workwear inspiration.

Keeping the look elegant, she went minimal with accessories and opted for just a pair of dainty gold hoops. Beige heels completed this ensemble.

She, once again, opted for a sleek ponytail and chose smokey eye shadow, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks and a dash of pink lip shade to add glam to this simple look.

