Vidya Balan keeps it elegant in her latest looks; check them out

Vidya Balan‘s sartorial choices are a perfect blend of elegance and simplicity. Mostly seen adorning beautiful ethnic outfits, she never fails to impress us with her style. This time, too, the actor looked absolutely beautiful in her latest appearances.

She kept it simple as she adorned an elegant blue kurta set by designer Gaurang Shah. Adding colours to an otherwise plain kurta and churidar, the red printed dupatta elevated her look.

Keeping the look minimal, she opted for a pair of statement silver earrings from The Amethyst Store. She also opted for a pair of transparent strap heels and added to the traditional vibe of the look by tying a gajra on her sleek bun.

Adding to the glam, she chose shimmery eye shadow, kohled eyes, well-defined eyebrows, blushed cheeks, glossy nude lip shade and lots of mascara.

Earlier, she was seen wearing a mustard yellow and blue printed co-ord set from the brand KoAi. It consisted of a shirt, matching wide-legged trousers and a long jacket.

True to her style, she kept her look minimal with just a pair of gold studs and ditched other accessories. She opted for a pair of plain white stilettos to complete her look.

She completed the look with shimmery eye shadow, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, blushed cheeks, mascara laden eyes and glossy red lips. She wore her hair in a middle-parted sleek bun.

