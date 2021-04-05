Vidya Balan joins the sequin trend; dazzles in a deep V-neck wrap dress

What do you think of her look? (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

The sequin trend has been a rage ever since it made an appearance on the fashion map. Over the last few years, several actors have been seen donning sequin outfits, primarily saris. And looks like the sequin bug has finally bit Vidya Balan, who otherwise hardly follows the crowd.

Recently, the Shakuntala Devi actor not only jumped on the sequin bandwagon, but also elevated the trend in a sequin wrap dress from designer Neeta Lulla. Styled by Who Wore What When, the actor looked ravishing in the outfit.

Letting her ensemble do all the talking, she ditched accessories, going instead for a dark shade of lipstick and old-school curls to complete her look.

In another instance, she was spotted in a glorious outfit from Faabiiana. The golden yellow anarkali, replete with intricate threaded embroidery, looked lovely on her. In keeping with the look, she tied her hair in a neat bun and accessorised it with statement earrings from Kishandas & Co.

Of late, the actor has been experimental with her fashion choices. Taking a dig at naysayers who believe she only wears Indian outfits, the actor shared a fun video!

Clearly, she is having the last laugh.