Vidya Balan, Janhvi Kapoor and more: Best airport looks of the week (Dec 1-Dec 7)

Bollywood’s affinity with fashion and style, particularly airport fashion, is not untold. Whenever we have spotted celebrities, they have kept their best fashion foot forward, obliging the paparazzi and setting travel goals along the way.

This past week, we saw star power swing in and out of the airport in style. As they threw in a myriad colours, many chose to go casual, while others kept it classy and ethnic. From Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar, here are some of the best airport looks of the week.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Ananya Panday was spotted at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The SOTY 2 actor kept it casual with a printed white T-shirt which was teamed up with flared capri pants, making it for the perfect travel outfit. Sans makeup, her look was put together with a chunky pair of silver and white sneakers.

Bhumi Pednekar

Sporty yet casual, we like Bhumi Pednekar’s outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Sporty yet casual, we like Bhumi Pednekar’s outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Bala actor kept it sporty yet casual at the airport this week. She went for a burnt orange cropped hoodie with a pair of black track pants and a cap from Balenciaga. She completed her look with white sneakers from Adidas.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika gives an edge to the formal white shirt with her airport outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Deepika gives an edge to the formal white shirt with her airport outfit. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

You can trust Deepika Padukone to make a strong style statement every time she steps out of the flight. She teamed a formal white shirt with a gingham print shrug and shiny leather pants. The look was pulled together with ankle-length pair of boots, hair tied in a neat ponytail and rectangular sunglasses.

Huma Qureshi

Huma adds an element of colour with her fuschia sweatshirt. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Huma adds an element of colour with her fuschia sweatshirt. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Huma Qureshi keeps it athletic but bright with a fuschia colour sweatshirt with black and white stripes. The look was completed with a fitted pair of pants, black tote and black sports shoes. Hair tied in a neat bun, she was seen wearing an oversized pair of sunglasses.

Janhvi Kapoor

Cargo pants defines comfortable and Janhvi Kapoor surely knows how to ace them. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Cargo pants defines comfortable and Janhvi Kapoor surely knows how to ace them. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Janhvi Kapoor aces colour blocking with a pair of olive green cargos teamed with a deep U-neck top. To complete her look, she carried a calf brown sling bag and wore white sneakers.

Saif Ali Khan

Simple yet elegant. Saif Ali Khan was spotted at the airport with his son Taimur. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Simple yet elegant. Saif Ali Khan was spotted at the airport with his son Taimur. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The Nawab of Pataudi didn’t look any less regal at the airport. He donned a light pink kurta with pants along with tan-brown shoes. To complete his look, he donned glasses with strong black frames.

Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan looks magnificent in this print-on-print ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Vidya Balan looks magnificent in this print-on-print ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In a Punit Balana outfit, actor Vidya Balan aced the print-on-print look. The kurta set had two different kinds of print detailing, along with a twist near the waist. She pulled her look together with a gorgeous pair of jhumkis and transparent mules.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli’s outfit is comfortable and sporty, making it for the perfect travel ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Virat Kohli’s outfit is comfortable and sporty, making it for the perfect travel ensemble. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Frequently spotted in an all-black look, cricketer Virat Kohli never fails to impress us. In this Puma tracksuit, he looks dapper with his look teamed with a pair of white sneakers. It is looks casual, comfortable and sporty, making it the perfect travel ensemble.

