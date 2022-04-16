Celeb style: Vidya Balan spells magic in six yards of elegance; take a look

Actor Vidya Balan’s sartorial choices are one for the books – elegant and timeless. The 43-year-old keeps her fashion picks understated and chic, without compromising on style. An ardent lover of saris, trust Vidya to adorn different kinds of drapes, every time she steps out.

As such, the actor, who was recently seen in Jalsa, kept us on our toes with her stylish sari choices during the promotions of the film. True to her style, the saris were a perfect combination of contemporary and traditional. Wondering what we are talking about? Know here.

The Tumhari Sulu actor adorned a white and green, horizontally striped sari from Raw Mango, featuring a quirky print. She paired the ensemble with a complementary, quarter-sleeved blouse and rounded off the look with subtle gold jewellery– earrings and a ring on her finger.

Her make-up featured earthy tones, keeping in mind the tone of the sari. Soft, brown eyeshadow, kohled eyes, well-defined eyebrows and a nude-brown lipstick elevated this subtle look further.

Vidya also wore an indigo-hued Jamdani sari from designer Urvashi Kaur and paired it with a comfortable, full-sleeved blouse.

The sari featured a unique print of assorted, white polka dots and a running white border, speckled with red, that gave the sari an incredibly modern look.

She paired the sari with a high-fashion ponytail and geometrical earrings. For make-up, she ditched all grandiose and opted for a subtle, smokey eye look and a matte, mauve lipstick.

In yet another impressive sari look, Vidya donned a stylish black and gold shibori sari from Studio Medium by Riddhi Jain Satija. Her make-up was neutral-toned for this ensemble- a hint of blush on her cheekbones, thin eyeliner, filled-in brows and a coral toned lipstick.

For accessories, she ditched the usual silver or gold and, instead, opted for a pair of quirky, zebra printed stud earrings. Her tresses were styled in a comfortable bun – perfect for the summer seasons.

Which look was your favourite?

