Vidya Balan impresses with her sari look yet again; see pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: Vidya Balan, Who Wore What When /Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Vidya Balan’s love for saris has been fairly evident. She chooses to wear them for most of her media interactions but always gives them an interesting spin. She is back with yet another sari look, and, always, looks lovely!

The Tumhari Sulu actor was seen in a burnt red sari from the label Medium. Styled by Who Wore What When the sari’s gorgeous aanchal stood out, and we like how the six yards was teamed with a matching velvet-textured blouse. The look was accessorised with statement gold studs and a chic hairdo.

Check out the pictures below.

During the e-promotions of Shakuntala Devi, the actor really upped her style game while also giving a lesson in sustainable fashion. A common thread that ran across all the looks was her preference for local homegrown brands. She extensively wore cotton saris and almost provided a context to the designs.

Below are some of her enduring looks.

What do you think of her latest look?