A look at Vidya Balan and her love for six yards

It has been a while since we saw Vidya Balan’s magical performance in Sherni. The actor had, as always, promoted her film in full-swing and also set massive sari goals. While we continue to wait for her next on-screen performance, Vidya continues to impress with her magical sari looks.

In case you too admire her elegant saris, you are in for a fashion bonanza. Keep scrolling to know what we are talking about.

The actor was recently seen in a multicoloured check sari from Anavila. Styled by Who Wore What When, it was pulled together with statement earrings and matching rings. She teamed the sari with a deep purple blouse.

Vidya Balan looked lovely in her recent photos. (Source: PR Handout) Vidya Balan looked lovely in her recent photos. (Source: PR Handout)

She completed the look with hair tied in a neat bun. The make-up was understated yet on point.

She was also seen looking absolutely lovely in a traditional sari from House Of Urrmi. Also styled by Pranay and Shounak, the six yards was teamed with a black sleeveless blouse, which at once made it chic and contemporary. The look was completed with her trademark sleek hair bun, and a pair of statement earrings.

What do you think of her looks?

