Thursday, November 11, 2021
Vidya Balan drapes sari in an interesting way, gives it a unique twist

November 11, 2021 8:00:53 pm
Vidya Balan wearing a sari is not news. But she draping it unconventionally is. The actor was recently spotted in a handwoven black sari with a red and white border that she draped in a unique way — like a dupatta.

The pretty sari from House of Urmi was teamed with a simple black blouse. Styled by Who Wore What When, the simple look was completed with hair parted at the centre, a black bindi, statement earrings and bright lipstick.

In a similar vein, it would not be wrong to say that Vidya Balan always adds something different to her sari looks, and manages to steal the show. Additionally, with every new film promotion, she adapts her style accordingly. Here are some instances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

What do you think of her look?

