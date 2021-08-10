scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 10, 2021
After saris, Vidya Balan impresses in a kurta-sharara set

Styled by Who Wore What When, the Sherni actor was seen in a pretty blue brocade kurta and sharara pants with silk bandhini dupatta

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 10, 2021 4:00:49 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: Who Wore What When/Instagram)

Vidya Balan’s fascination with saris needs no introduction. The actor loves wearing them and setting massive style goals. During the promotions of her film, Sherni, she wowed us in numerous sari looks. But in her recent pictures, she has departed from her usual style without denting any of her charm.

ALSO READ |Vidya Balan does it yet again — steals the show with her sari look

Styled by Who Wore What When, the actor was seen in a pretty sharara set from Sangeeta Kilachand. The “blue brocade kurta sharara pants with silk bandhini dupatta” looked lovely on her as she teamed the outfit with minimal accessories.

Check out the pictures here.

The subtle colour combination worked really well, so did the understated make-up and neat hairdo.

ALSO READ |‘Was told, should know how to cook’: Vidya Balan on facing gender bias

She was equally impressive in her previous looks. Here are some instances.

All through the promotions, Vidya incorporated the theme of the film in her saris, keeping them meaningful as well as fashionable.

What do you think of her looks?

