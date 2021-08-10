After saris, Vidya Balan impresses in a kurta-sharara set

August 10, 2021 4:00:49 pm
Vidya Balan’s fascination with saris needs no introduction. The actor loves wearing them and setting massive style goals. During the promotions of her film, Sherni, she wowed us in numerous sari looks. But in her recent pictures, she has departed from her usual style without denting any of her charm.
Styled by Who Wore What When, the actor was seen in a pretty sharara set from Sangeeta Kilachand. The “blue brocade kurta sharara pants with silk bandhini dupatta” looked lovely on her as she teamed the outfit with minimal accessories.
Check out the pictures here.
The subtle colour combination worked really well, so did the understated make-up and neat hairdo.
She was equally impressive in her previous looks. Here are some instances.
All through the promotions, Vidya incorporated the theme of the film in her saris, keeping them meaningful as well as fashionable.
What do you think of her looks?
