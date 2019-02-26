Toggle Menu
Vidya Balan gives fashion goals at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding bash

Vidya Balan was spotted in two outfits at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's pre-wedding bash in St Moritz. While she stunned in a semi-formal look on one occasion, she picked ethnic wear for her second appearance.

Vidya Balan was seen turning heads at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding bash in Switzerland. (Source: Instagram, Designed by Gargi Singh)

Vidya Balan, known for her brilliant acting skills, also impresses the fashion police from time to time. Recently, the Tumhari Sulu actor was seen turning heads at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-wedding bash in Switzerland.

On one occasion, the actor was seen wearing a grey long coat with matching trousers from the label Mint Blush Designs. She teamed this with a crisp white shirt featuring a bow. We like the black fur scarf from Falguni & Shane Peacock that added a dramatic element to her look. Hair tied into a ponytail complemented her outfit well.

On another occasion, Balan was seen wearing a maroon lehenga choli from SVA By Sonam & Paras Modi. Accessorising her outfit with a heavy maangtika from the label Joolry, she pulled off her outfit with grace.

Prior to this, she was seen stepping out wearing a skirt and shirt from the label Urvashi Kaur.

The olive green skirt and shirt combination was teamed with a deep V-neck T shirt and a broad black and white belt. Even though the look was disappointing and failed to impress us, we liked the gold ring and earrings she used to accessorise her outfit with. Hair tied in a neat bun and minimal make-up completed her look.

Earlier this year, Balan celebrated her 40th birthday with close friends and family. The retro-themed party featured some interesting sartorial choices like bell bottoms, maxi dresses, and polka dots.

The Begum Jaan actor chose to wear an emerald green jumpsuit with a belt and a black cape that added an element of drama to the outfit. Permed hair and shimmery make-up went well with her look. To add to the retro vibe, she picked a pair of huge round earrings to complete her ensemble.

What do you think of her latest look?

