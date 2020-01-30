Vidya Balan is giving us major ethnic goals; see pics

The Kahaani actor’s love affair with saris is quite popular, especially her elegant silk drapes. (Designed by Gargi Singh) The Kahaani actor’s love affair with saris is quite popular, especially her elegant silk drapes. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Vidya Balan is among those actors who don’t follow fashion trends blindly, choosing comfort over style. The 41-year-old managed to pull off her recent outfits and garnered praise from the fashion police. Here are some of our favourite looks.

The Kahaani actor’s love affair with saris is quite popular, especially her elegant silk drapes. Recently, she wore a red sari from Little Things studio which is a sustainable fashion brand. She paired the sari with a white and red blouse. Keeping the whole look a little boho, she teamed the outfit with silver oxidised earrings and centre-parted bun.

In another outing, she was seen in a Manish Malhotra white and gold Anarkali creation. The hair and makeup perfectly balanced the attire with brown shades and a neatly tied ponytail. She also carried a potli bag in a matching fabric and rounded off her look with gold dangles and a ring.

Seen in Anamika Khanna’s creation at an event in Delhi, Balan looked stunning in a white collared overcoat jacket which had ethnic detailing on it. She paired the coat with a white and black tie-dyed print and considering it’s winters, rounded it off with a pair of black boots.

Last but not the least is the signature black and golden sharara kurta set from Sukriti & Aakriti’s collection, in which she looked gorgeous. The jet black outfit had golden gotta Patti detailing which made it apt for festive wear or the wedding season.

The light fabric and golden bling make it the perfect choice if you are looking for an inspiration for sangeet outfits. Just like Balan, you can also go for a neat hairdo and minimal accessories.

