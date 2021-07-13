Vidya Balan drapes ‘Ekla cholo re’ sari: Know more about this Tagore song

That Vidya Balan favours saris over other outfits needs to retelling. But what is really interesting are the choices she makes within that realm. Be it backing small-time designers or lending her voice to sustainable fashion, the Sherni actor does it all when it comes to wearing the humble six yards.

Recently, she took things several notches higher in a printed sari from the label Forsarees. What stood out were the lyrics of the song Ekla Cholo Re printed along the edges of the aanchal of the cotton sari. Seeing her in this sari created a lot of buzz, making the label write it was “overwhelming”. “We CAN NOT keep calm and had to share this right here!! Seeing @balanvidya in this Saree is surreal!! The concept is for the love and child hood memory this song’s has…The song speaks my mind!”

“We took our love for the famous Rabindra Sangeet a little ahead and got these sarees printed in natural dyes, hand block printed by artisans from a village in Rajasthan,” the label wrote on its website, which also lists its price: Rs 2,700.

The sari was paired with an interesting black blouse and the look was rounded off with a small bindi and hair tied in a bun.

Check out the pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

For the uninitiated, Ekla Cholo Re is a song entreating one to walk their own path even if others are unwilling to go. It was composed and written by Rabindranath Tagore. Over the years, the context of the song (in ways it it used) might have changed but back in 1905, it was written as a protest song. A little historical probing will reveal the dilemma that led to the conceptualisation of the patriotic song: The Bengal Partition. The song was later translated into English by Tagore himself.

Considered one of his most famous songs, it has been widely used in pop culture. For instance in the 2004 film Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero, music director AR Rahman had used it. Later, Amitabh Bachchan sang it in the 2012 film, Kahaani. It is believed this was also one of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite songs; it is listed under the leader’s favourite hymns on Gandhiashramsevagram.org.