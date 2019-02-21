Vidya Balan disappoints in this shirt skirt combo

Vidya Balan, who is often lauded for her brilliant acting skills, dresses to impress on most occasions. But the actor missed the mark when she recently stepped out wearing a skirt and shirt from the label Urvashi Kaur.

The olive green skirt and shirt combination was teamed with a deep V neck T shirt and a broad black and white belt. Even though the look was disappointing and failed to impress us, we liked the gold ring and earrings she used to accessorise her outfit. Hair tied in a neat bun and minimal make-up completed her look.

Earlier this year Balan celebrated her 40th birthday with close friends and family. The retro-themed party featured some interesting sartorial choices like bell bottoms, maxi dresses, and polka dots.

The Tumhari Sulu actor chose to wear an emerald green jumpsuit with belt and a black cape that added an element of drama to the outfit. Permed hair and shimmery make-up went well with her look. To add to the retro vibe, she picked a pair of huge round earrings to complete her ensemble.

Prior to this, she was seen in a gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani sari. The classic red-gold combination never really goes out of style and we must say, the Dirty Picture actor looked rather ravishing in it.

Styled by Who Wore What When, the outfit was accessorised with a gorgeous pair of gold earrings from Suhana Art and Jewels, red bangles and a statement kada. Dark kohl eyes, hair neatly tied in a bun and adorned with a gajra, and a potli by The Pink Potli rounded out the look.

What do you think of her latest look?