Vidya Balan looks ‘beyond stunning’ in Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot

Vidya Balan has been donning various kinds of outfits lately. (Source: balanvidya/Instagram)

From saris to gowns, Vidya Balan does not shy away from experimenting with her ensembles and manages to pull them off on most occasions. The actor proved it once again in her latest photoshoot.

Vidya oozed oomph as she posed in a multicoloured Rudraskh Dwivedi gown for a photoshoot with Dabboo Ratnani. The outfit featured a thigh-high slit and full-length sleeves while the gown was adorned in floral motifs.

For the look styled by Who Wore What When, the Sherni actor ditched accessories. She wore minimal makeup and left her hair open. She teamed the look with black nail polish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

Overall, Vidya looked sultry and elegant at the same time as she posed against the backdrop of a forest.

Even for the promotions of her upcoming movie, the 42-year-old actor has been donning a variety of outfits, from pantsuits to skirts and saris. Take a look at some of them:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

Which look do you like?