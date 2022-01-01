On Vidya Balan’s birthday, throwback to all the times she wowed us in a sari

Timeless, graceful and elegant — Vidya Balan is, unarguably, one of the most sought after actors of Bollywood. She not only manages to wow us with her impeccable acting talent but also her sartorial sense. The actor has a beautiful collection of elegant saris that we just can’t keep our eyes off. As she turns 43 today, let’s take a look at all the times the birthday girl left us impressed in a sari.

The Sherni actor lives by the motto- “Less is more”. She keeps her look minimal and elegant. Her recent sari look is proof of the same. She was seen wearing a bottle-green plain sari with a tie-dye printed blouse. Vidya went bare with accessories and makeup and left her beautiful hair open.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Prior to this, she left us swooning in a deep green sari that featured a light-blue contrasting border. It was teamed with a V-neck sleeveless blouse and accessorised with just a pair of oxidised silver earrings and her hair tied in a sleek bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Keeping it bright and beautiful, she wore a pink-coloured handpainted sari that featured flower motifs and was paired with a teal blue blouse. Vidya kept it traditional with gold jewellery and bindi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

One can never go wrong with a good ol’ Banarasi silk sari. She kept it beautiful in a red Banarasi sari with a broad golden border and matching blouse. She wore her hair in a ponytail and accessorised her look with gold bangles and studs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Keeping it classic, she wore a printed rustic sari with a purple blouse. The actor gave Boho vibes as she accessorised it with dangling silver oxidised earrings and big rings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

A floral sari is timeless and what better than Vidya Balan adorning it? She looked lovely in this sheer floral printed sari with a lace border. It was paired with a matching blouse and statement earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!