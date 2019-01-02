Vidya Balan celebrates her birthday in a retro-themed emerald green jumpsuit

Birthdays are special and Vidya Balan who turned 40 yesterday celebrated the occasion with her friends and family in Mumbai. In what looked like a retro-themed party, everyone from her family to friends were dressed in the 70s style retro themed dresses that featured some interesting sartorial choices like bell bottoms, maxi dresses, and polka dots.

Advertising

Balan chose to wear an emerald green jumpsuit with a belt detailing and a black cape that went around her shoulders and added an element of drama to the outfit. Hair styled into perms and a shimmery palette went well with her look. To exaggerate the retro vibe in her attire, she picked a pair of huge round earrings to complete her ensemble.

Check some of the pictures here.

Along with her friends and family, her father also kept the fun going and keeping up with the theme of the party, accessorised his look with a fancy cap and long scarf. Her mother, on the other hand, kept it simple in a beige coloured sari.

Husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and brother-in-law actor Aditya Roy Kapur were also seen in retro style suits at the venue.

Advertising

Prior to this, the Tumhari Sulu actor was seen in a gorgeous Tarun Tahiliani sari. The classic red-gold combination never really goes out of style and we must say, the Dirty Picture actor looked rather ravishing in it.

Styled by Who Wore What When, the outfit was accessorised with a gorgeous pair of gold earrings from Suhana Art and Jewels, red bangles and a statement kada. Dark kohl eyes, hair neatly tied in a bun and adorned with a gajra, and a potli by The Pink Potli rounded out the look.

What do you think of her latest look?