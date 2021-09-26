Vidya Balan amps up her ethnic fashion game in this Banarasi sari

Vidya Balan‘s love for ethnic fashion is quite evident as she keeps serving some impeccable traditional looks frequently. She likes to keep it minimal and elegant, ticking all the fashion boxes. The beautiful actor, once again, was a vision to behold in her recent appearance where she posed in a sari.

Vidya looked absolutely ethereal as she slipped into a gorgeous red Banarasi sari by designer Gaurang Shah. The sari featured intricate silver work and border, and it was paired with a matching half-sleeved blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Keeping the look subtle and graceful, she accessorised it with just a pair of statement golden studs and a broad bracelet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

She tied her hair in a middle-parted sleek ponytail and added the finishing touches with a shimmery eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, mascara laden eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks and bright red lip colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when)

Prior to this, she kept it ethnic yet stylish in a handwoven cotton grey sari from the House of Urrmi. She paired this sari with a black sleeveless blouse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)

Styled by Who Wore What When, she accessorised with silver oxidised earrings and a big ring. The look was rounded off with smokey eye shadow, well-defined brows, mascara, blushed cheeks and dark red lip shade.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House Of Urrmi (@houseofurrmi)

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!