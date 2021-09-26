scorecardresearch
Sunday, September 26, 2021
Vidya Balan amps up her ethnic fashion game in this Banarasi sari

The actor looked absolutely ethereal as she slipped into a gorgeous red Banarasi sari by designer Gaurang Shah

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
September 26, 2021 7:10:50 pm
Vidya BalanVidya Balan's recent look oozes elegance and grace. (Source: Vidya Balan/Instagram)

Vidya Balan‘s love for ethnic fashion is quite evident as she keeps serving some impeccable traditional looks frequently. She likes to keep it minimal and elegant, ticking all the fashion boxes. The beautiful actor, once again, was a vision to behold in her recent appearance where she posed in a sari.

Vidya looked absolutely ethereal as she slipped into a gorgeous red Banarasi sari by designer Gaurang Shah. The sari featured intricate silver work and border, and it was paired with a matching half-sleeved blouse.

 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) 

Keeping the look subtle and graceful, she accessorised it with just a pair of statement golden studs and a broad bracelet.

ALSO READ |Global Citizen Live: Priyanka Chopra opts for designer Prabal Gurung’s tea dress

 

A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when) 

She tied her hair in a middle-parted sleek ponytail and added the finishing touches with a shimmery eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, sleek eyeliner, mascara laden eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks and bright red lip colour.

 

A post shared by Who Wore What When (@who_wore_what_when) 

Prior to this, she kept it ethnic yet stylish in a handwoven cotton grey sari from the House of Urrmi. She paired this sari with a black sleeveless blouse.

 

A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) 

Styled by Who Wore What When, she accessorised with silver oxidised earrings and a big ring. The look was rounded off with smokey eye shadow, well-defined brows, mascara, blushed cheeks and dark red lip shade.

 

A post shared by House Of Urrmi (@houseofurrmi) 

