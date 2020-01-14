Victoria’s Secret cancels annual televised fashion show; here’s why

The annual show which featured some of the world’s top supermodels, often wearing elaborate outfits, will not be taking place this year. (Photo: AP) The annual show which featured some of the world’s top supermodels, often wearing elaborate outfits, will not be taking place this year. (Photo: AP)

Jewel-encrusted bras and angel wings are synonymous with Victoria’s Secret’s fashion shows. The show, which was launched in 1995, and was once a major pop culture event, drawing millions of viewers each year. Unfortunately, the much-awaited televised version of the show won’t be held this year.

The annual show which featured some of the world’s top supermodels, often wearing elaborate outfits will not be taking place this year amid dwindling television ratings and rising criticism of the event. Changing attitudes appear to have hit sales as the brand has been losing customers as more women are seen resorting to more contemporary underwear from companies such as American Eagle Outfitter’s Aerie and pop singer Rihanna’s lingerie line, Savage X Fenty.

More than 53 Victoria’s Secret stores are set to close in the United States this year.

However, the brand’s parent company L Brand’s chief executive Leslie Wexler claims that the company was evaluating its marketing strategy for the show.

Les Wexner’s friendship with the late US financier Jeffrey Epstein came under the radar leading to bad publicity for the brand’s parent company. Epstein died in prison in August while awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges.

An interview that was heavily criticised when then-chief marketing officer of L Brands, Edward Razek in 2018 announced he will not cast transgender or plus-sized models “because the show is a fantasy”.

Earlier this year, Karlie Kloss, supermodel and a former Victoria’s Secret Angel stepped down from her association with the brand hinting that she no more connected to the brand and its message. She told British Vogue that leaving the brand was “a pivotal moment in me stepping into my power as a feminist”.

