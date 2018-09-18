Victoria Beckham debuts at London Fashion Week 2018, a decade after launching her label

Victoria Beckham chose to showcase her latest collection at the London Fashion Week’18. (Source: victoriabeckham /Instagram) Victoria Beckham chose to showcase her latest collection at the London Fashion Week’18. (Source: victoriabeckham /Instagram)

The ongoing London Fashion Week saw Victoria Beckham showcasing her latest collection for the first time at the coveted fashion event, a decade after launching her label. The former Spice Girls star, usually known for unveiling her collections at New York Fashion Week picked LFW this year, to mark her brand’s 10th anniversary.

In a Facebook post, the 44-year-old explained why she chose to show her creation at LFW, “Spring/Summer 2019 marks our first decade. This collection looks back, but also forward – it explores the codes of the brand, the identity I’ve built up over the ten years since my first show. Fluid lines, a mix of masculine and feminine, print, an arresting mix of unusual colours – these are our codes.

It’s also a collection about choice – there are slender and wide trousers, midi and full-length skirts, eased shapes and fitted forms. Brocade and satin, tailoring and fluidity. There’s a lightness throughout, that feels modern. It’s about dressing not our woman, but our women – reflected in our cast this season, as well as embedded in the clothes.

Today is a milestone: our ten-year anniversary, and my first show in London. I’m really happy to be able to celebrate this season back at home.”

Take a look at the collection:

The whole Beckham family was present at the event, which included David and the couple’s four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Meanwhile, the woman of the hour, Victoria was seen wearing a beige bodysuit teamed with a longline blazer and black trousers featuring her brand’s signature splits at the hem. We think she looked lovely as always.

What are your thoughts on VB’s latest collection? Let us know in the comments section below.

