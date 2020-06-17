Wearing tight, fitted clothes was a sign of insecurity: Victoria Beckham

The mother of four, also mentioned how the house is dealing with the lockdown and home school situation of her daughter Harper. (Source: AP) The mother of four, also mentioned how the house is dealing with the lockdown and home school situation of her daughter Harper. (Source: AP)

Victoria Beckham has been a fashion icon, but it’s only over the years that she has embraced her body and sense of security. The singer turned fashion designer, who started her career as the member of the popular pop band Spice Girls is one of the guests of Graduate Fashion Week, where she was to answer questions sent in by fashion students from all over UK. In an interview with The Guardian, while answering students’ questions, the 46-year-old designer said, “When I was in the Spice Girls there were stylists who dressed the group, but in my personal life I have never worked with a stylist. I used to wear lots of structured dresses with corsetry, and I do still have some of those dresses, but my personal style has become more relaxed. Looking back, I guess it was a sign of insecurity that I would always wear clothes that were very tight, very fitted.”

She went on record saying how her confidence has grown as she got older. “As the business took off and I got busier, my style changed, because I just can’t run around the studio doing everything in high heels. I’m juggling a lot, being a mum, being a wife, being in the studio every day. I remember one time at a show in New York where I wore a pair of masculine trousers and trainers, and everyone went crazy, “Oh my God, she’s wearing trainers!” My confidence has definitely grown as I’ve got older. I know what works on me, what looks good, what makes me feel confident and comfortable. I don’t feel I have anything to prove now in the way I dress,” she said.

Talking about the fashion industry, she said post-coronavirus things might go digital. “I believe that people will be travelling less, which I hope will make the industry a more level playing field. It will be less about those crazily expensive shows that only the biggest brands can afford, and more about creativity,” she said.

The mother of four also mentioned how the house is dealing with the lockdown and home-schooling of her daughter Harper. She mentioned that lockdown fashion has been all about a pair of old jeans, t-shirt or a jumper. “I still want to feel good about myself. We’ve been going out on country walks every day, so the only shoes I wear are an old pair of trainers. It’s so nice just to do things with the family and not think too much about getting dressed. So, definitely no heels,” she said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd