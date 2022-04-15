Necklace worn by Victoria Beckham to son Brooklyn’s wedding had this special meaning

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz recently tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony. While the couple surely stole the show with their stunning wedding looks, we couldn’t help but notice the groom’s mother Victoria Beckham‘s elegant avatar at her son’s wedding ceremony.

Looking effortlessly graceful, she donned a liquid metallic slip dress with French lace embroidered into the shimmering fabric. Arriving hand-in-hand with David Beckham, who looked dapper in Dior, she made heads turn and how!

But it was not just her dress, she took the glamour quotient a notch higher with her choice of accessories. She opted for silver heels, a couple of diamond bracelets and an eye-catching diamond neckpiece. While the diamond accessory surely complemented the outfit well, it also held a special meaning which made it even more suitable for the special occasion.

According to British Vogue, the necklace’s stone is actually a repurposed diamond that David gave to Victoria on the day of Brooklyn’s christening. It is a 21.5-carat pear-shaped diamond, mounted in platinum with a full diamond-set collet. For the occasion, she suspended it from a French 18-carat yellow gold handmade filigree link guard chain. It featured an intricate wild bee motif leading to a fist symbol, also known as a figa – a talisman symbol worn to protect against the evil eye and bring good luck.

This isn’t the only personal touch added to clothes at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding. Earlier, it was revealed that Nicola’s custom Valentino wedding dress had a special message from her mother sewn into the dress using a blue thread as a part of ‘something blue’ tradition.

