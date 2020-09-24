Victoria Beckham cancels catwalk fashion show, presents collection to group of three

The designer felt it was not appropriate to have a catwalk fashion show this time around. (File Photo)

Looks like the world of fashion is going digital across the globe, and the trend seems to be catching up fast. In keeping with the same, fashion designer Victoria Beckham has now cancelled her catwalk fashion show days before London Fashion Week, a report in The Guardian informs, adding because she feels it might not feel appropriate. The same report states that the designer regulated her audience by presenting her collection to a small group of visitors — three at a time. The venue, however, was where the show was planned to happen, the Hoxton art gallery.

“I was really looking forward to having a show and to the social element of that, after such a long period of not seeing anyone. I am hoping that next season we will get back to something a bit normal. And maybe have a glass of wine,” Beckham was quoted as saying. This collection of hers, will for the first time introduce jeans, The Guardian states.

“I lived in vintage jeans all the way through lockdown Although I will have you know that I never once turned to an elasticated waist, except for in the gym,” she was further quoted as saying in the report.

The designer took to Instagram to share snippets from her collection which features wide bottom trousers and jeans.

